Higuain future uncertain: Chelsea striker furious in training - video

The future of Gonzalo Higuain is still uncertain. Although the Argentinean striker is expected to leave the Chelsea at the end of the season, a return to Juventus may not be his final destination as the Old Lady wants to get rid of the former Napoli star.



Several sources insist Juve will try to sell Higuain unless Maurizio Sarri replaces Max Allegri for the 2019/20 campaign.



Meantime the striker is getting ready for the Europa League final but seems to be very nervous.



Look at the video below:



