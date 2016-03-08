Higuain future uncertain: Chelsea striker furious in training - video

23 May at 17:15
The future of Gonzalo Higuain is still uncertain. Although the Argentinean striker is expected to leave the Chelsea at the end of the season, a return to Juventus may not be his final destination as the Old Lady wants to get rid of the former Napoli star.

Several sources insist Juve will try to sell Higuain unless Maurizio Sarri replaces Max Allegri for the 2019/20 campaign.

Meantime the striker is getting ready for the Europa League final but seems to be very nervous. 

Look at the video below:

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.