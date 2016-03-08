Higuain future unclear as neither Chelsea nor Juventus want him
20 March at 15:30Gonzalo Higuain's future is hanging in the balance currently; as the Argentine forward has been struggling to find his feet and is in danger of seeing his career fade away in front of him.
After a disappointing loan spell with AC Milan, who agreed, in conjunction with Juventus, to let him leave after just six months so that the Rossoneri could sign €35m gunman Krzysztof Piatek.
Higuain sought an alternate move after Milan, something to try and recover his form. Higuain joined Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea on loan in January but, thus far, has disappointed in the Premier League too. Higuain has three goals in seven Premier League games for the Blues and has perhaps not quite made the impact that Sarri would've hoped he would.
Because of this, Higuain's future could go one way or another. Juventus are not keen on having Higuain back at the club but Chelsea will be reluctant, especially with their transfer ban in place, to purchase the player. If he returns to Juve, it will not be for long; before the Bianconeri ship him off elsewhere.
