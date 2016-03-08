Higuain hails Juve's 'great maturity' and talks Dybala partnership

Gonzalo Higuain, author of the decisive brace and assist in Atalanta-Juventus earlier today, spoke to Sky Sport after the match.



"We knew the game was going to be very difficult. Atalanta are great. We have scored many goals in the league, it was a great test of maturity, these are three fundamental points for the championship," he said.



"Dybala? I think Paulo and I are happy for the performance and for the goals. The team did great and it was also a big defensive test, which should be emphasized. The Champions League? We must rest, we have three days to go, we must recover well," Higuain added.