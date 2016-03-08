Higuain has convinced Juve; renewal on the cards - the situation

In fact, there doesn't seem to be any other option in Higuain's head. The recent experiences at Milan and Chelsea convinced him to do everything he can to remain at Juventus, even though the Turin side wanted to sell him this summer.

Since then, he has certainly convinced the management and above all, Maurizio Sarri, performing very well at the start of the season. Therefore, El Pipita aims to close his European career without changing clubs again, before returning to River Plate.





It remains to be seen for how long he will be able to stay in Turin. The current contract will expire in 2021. A contract renewal would allow Juventus to spread their investment even more, which would be better for their budget. The negotiations won't be easy, but certainly possible.