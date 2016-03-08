Higuain holding back maxi-operation between Juventus and Roma

This summer, a maxi-operation between Juventus and Roma could take place, as both sides are interested in several of each other's players. However, one man could stop the entire operation, according to the latest reports

Now that Buffon is set to return to Juventus, Perin will have to find a new club ahead of next season. Roma, given their situation between the sticks, are one of the teams interested in the Italian's services. In addition to the goalkeeper, they are also interested in Spinazzola and Higuain.

As for Juventus, they are interested in Pellegrini and Zaniolo: two young midfielders for the future. However, the Bianconeri will have to figure out the situation of Higuain before moving any further. As reported by La Stampa, his salary of €7.5m is way too high for Roma.

Therefore, both sides are studying the possibilities of completing the operation anyway: either Higuain lowers his demands, or Juve agree to issue a severance pay to the Argentinian. In any case, a big operation could be on the cards.