Higuain: 'I am a part of a fantastic group'
07 October at 17:50After scoring a brace against Chievo and guiding Milan to a third consecutive win, Gonzalo Higuain spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport and reflected on the result as well as his time at the club so far.
"I feel like a part of this Milan. We are a fantastic group. We must work at the maximum. There can be mistakes, but the important thing is the professionalism that is there," he said.
"We had a match that did not reflect our game and the opportunities we created. We have to continue like this. I have the charge of a person who starts the season. Milan gave me so much confidence from the first day and I am trying to repay it on the pitch. I am very happy here.
"Suso? I watched him when I played in other teams, he is fantastic. When he raises his head he has a very high quality in putting the ball in the box. The second assist was fantastic. I want to thank all my teammates.
"The derby? We try to win all matches, winning it would be nice," Higuain concluded.
