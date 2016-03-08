Higuain: 'I have never regretted leaving Napoli'
21 April at 18:00Gonzalo Higuain has had a damaging year for his career. After having joined AC Milan on loan last summer, Higuain did not impress with the Rossoneri and had his loan cancelled when the club signed Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa for around €35m. Then, in January, Higuain signed for Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, joining up with former head coach at Napoli Maurizio Sarri.
Speaking to ESPN about his time at Napoli, Gonzalo Higuain has said "I have not regretted, nor have I ever regretted, having left Napoli Several years have passed, everyone thinks what he wants, I am convinced that I have chosen correctly."
