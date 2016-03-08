Higuain, Icard or Marino: Roma still on hunt to replace Dzeko

Italian Serie A club AS Roma are still on the hunt to find replacement for leaving striker Eden Dzeko. The former Manchester City forward is set to join league rivals Inter Milan in the coming days.



With his departure looking imminent, Roma have identified a number of targets but so far have not received any positive signs.



Top target of the Giallorossi is Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain but the Argentina international is not interested in leaving the club despite rumours of Romelu Lukaku joining the Turin-based outfit in the coming days.



It is believed that Higuain is so desperate to stay with Juve that he is ready play a second-fiddle role instead of moving to Roma, something the club from the capital hope will change in the near future.



Another player who attracted the club is Inter’s Mauro Icardi but it is believed he would prefer joining a club which can offer Champions League football.



That leave Roma with their plan B where they would try to sign Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz who is likely to cost €20 million whereas the rest of their budget will be used to sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s veteran striker Júnior Moraes.

