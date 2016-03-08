Higuain injury: AC Milan star ready to face Juventus
06 November at 13:50Gonzalo Higuain is set to face Juventus on Sunday despite a back injury suffered on Sunday night, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Ilbianconero) reports.
The Argentinean striker will skip Thursday’s Europa League clash against Betis this week, but he is expected to recover for the key Serie A meeting against his former club on Sunday night.
Higuain remains in doubt for the Juventus game but, as of today, the medical staff of AC Milan expects to recover him for the weekend.
The former Juventus, Napoli and Real Madrid striker will undergo further medical tests today.
Following AC Milan’s win at Udinese, Gennaro Gattuso said: "We thought it was a stroke, instead he felt a twinge, do not forget that he was operated on that 7-8 years ago."
El Pipita left the Old Lady this past summer after a two-year spell in Turin.
Higuain, 30, is on loan at AC Milan but the Rossoneri can make his move permanent for € 36 million at the end of the current campaign.
