Higuain injury, the latest update

04 November at 21:55
Milan are currently playing against Udinese as all of the talk has been around Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine striker had to be subbed off because of a back injury as the extent of his injury remains to be determined. According to Sky Sport (via IlBianconero), it seems like Higuain picked up a "back contusion". It seems like it was a precautionary substitution but Milan will have to wait 48 hours to know for sure...

You can view our other Higuain update right here on Calciomercato.com.

