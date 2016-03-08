Higuain, Juve’s unsung hero

Gonzalo Higuain had a tough 2018-19 season where he was suddenly asked to leave Juventus with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.



The 31-year-old then had two poor loan spells at league rivals AC Milan and later with English Premier League outfit Chelsea.



A dejected Higuain returned to Turin where in May, it was already decided that the defending Italian champions will let him in order to generate funds and also to maintain wage bills.



The club tried to offload the Argentina international to AS Roma, whereas Premier League club West Ham also inquired about him.



But Higuain had just one wish, which was to stay at the club and produce the goods for the black and white.



The former Real Madrid manager took a risk by staying because he could’ve faced the same fate as Mario Mandzukic.



But instead, the former Napoli striker kept working hard on the training field and when given a chance, he produced the goods when it mattered the most—just like with a winner in the recent tie against Inter Milan.

After turbulent 12 months, it is now fair to say that Higuain is well-settled at Juventus and now he is looking forward for a contract extension with the club in the near future.



