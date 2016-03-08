Higuain: ‘Juventus kicked me out’

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport ahead of the Milan derby clash and shared his thoughts on the upcoming game as well as on the reasons why he left Juventus.



“On the day of the Coppa Italia final, I understood that something had changed. A few weeks later they signed Ronaldo. I didn’t choose to leave Juventus, they send me away. I gave everything to Juventus, I won many titles but when they signed Ronaldo they told me that I couldn’t remain at the club and that I had to find a new team.”



“I had a good time at Juve. The fans loved me but everybody is saying that I was kicked out, I didn’t want to leave but AC Milan convinced me and there is a lot of love for me here.”



“Juventus are incredible, they win games and they do it consistently. Here at AC Milan, we can’t think to win games 6-3 or 7-4. We need to score goals and close the games, just like they do at Juventus. They feel the pressure are well but nobody has managed to win the Scudetto.”

