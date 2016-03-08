Higuain like Douglas Costa?: How many rounds does the AC Milan striker risk to miss

A crisis of nerves. Gonzalo Higuain was sent off by referee Mazzoleni at the end of the match between AC Milan and Juventus. The referee warned him for protests after a foul on Benatia after which the Argentinian completely lost his mind.



The Milan striker began to scream at the referee who decided to show him a straight red card, not for a double yellow. And it makes all the difference in the world. Higuain, at that point, lashed out against Mazzoleni, with his teammates struggling to take him off the field.



In 2016, Higuain remedied a disqualification of 4 rounds (then reduced to 3) for a similar scene. Everything happened in the Serie A match between Udinese and Napoli, his former team. Pipita threw himself at Irrati, insulting him blatantly. Now, the striker risks from two to four rounds.



His conduct is less serious than that of Douglas Costa against Sassuolo (the Brazilian spit in the face of Di Francesco), but the suspension could also be the same (the Brazilian was suspended for 4 rounds).



Everything will depend on what the referee Mazzoleni writes in the match report, but the fact that this is not the first time the Argentine has had attitude problems could affect the judgment. In September 2011, for example, Andrea Ranocchia was sent off for a similar incident.



The Inter player was suspended for 3 days, but it was his first outburst of his. This is why Higuain also risks a bit more. In the next four Serie A matches, Milan will face Lazio, Parma, Torino and Bologna. If he had to skip all of the matches, it would be a big blow for the Rossoneri in the race for Champions League football.