Higuain loses it after red card, in tears after face to face against Ronaldo

#Higuain ha perso la testa a San Siro!

La Juve raddoppia con #Ronaldo e subito dopo, doppia ammonizione per il Pipita che gli costa il rosso davanti ai "suoi" tifosi.

Si prevede una lunga squalifica... #MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/7P5kfYPZeV — Giò Ametrano® SJFZ_fNs

This is the end for Milan against Juventus. At the minute 84, Mazzoleni gives a red card to Gonzalo Higuain. The Pipita goes face to face with Ronaldo and leaves the pitch in tears. Higuain fouled Benatia shortly after the Old Lady's 2-0 scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and the frustration of the former Bianconeri striker lead him to strongly complain against the referee Mazzoleni who eventually decided to send him off the pitch.Watch the video of what happened at the San Siro in the final minutes of AC Milan-Juventus: