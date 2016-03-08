Higuain mocked by Napoli fans: ‘You wear more shirts than underwear’

It is safe to say there will be no more love again between Gonzalo Higuain and Napoli fans.

The Azzurri felt betrayed when the Argentinean agreed to move to Juventus for € 90 million two years ago. The Argentinean has always been ruthless against his former club having netted five goals in three games against his former team-mates.



One of Higuain’s most important goals for Juve is the winner netted against Napoli this past December. That goal allowed Juventus to move only one point short of the Azzurri who, in the end, couldn’t avoid Juventus retain the title for the seventh time in a row.



AC Milan have just arrived in Naples with fans of the Partenopei who showed a banner that reads: “You wear more shirts than underwear”.



Sounds like Napoli fans haven’t quite forgiven ‘El Pipita’ who will make his Serie A debut against the Azzurri and in front of a fully-packed San Paolo tomorrow night.

