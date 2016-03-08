Higuain names which Chelsea player he is most looking forward to working with

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus on loan this evening, the Argentine cutting his spell on loan with AC Milan short to travel to and play in West London. Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Higuain explained more about his relationship with former Napoli teammate Jorginho:"[15/16 season with Napoli] was my best year as a player and he’s a wonderful midfielder who contributed to that. He’s also a very good friend of mine so it’s a real pleasure to once more be joining up with him, and I hope we can achieve great things together again."Higuain also listed the players who he already knows at Chelsea:"​Willy Caballero, Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Willian and I’ve played against Kovacic, so luckily I already know a few of them which is something that is going to help me settle in here."

