Higuain no longer in Juve's plans: the situation and possible scenarios
05 April at 12:30Waiting to resume football action, Juventus are planning their future from the transfer market point of view and one of the much-discussed topics is the future of Gonzalo Higuain, who could leave the Bianconeri in the coming months.
According to Corriere di Torino (via goal.com), Il Pipita is no longer a part of the plans of the technical staff and the club is ready to lighten the budget and focus on other targets in the attack.
At the moment the plan of the Bianconeri is to sell Higuain before his contract expires in June 2021 or to renew it to avoid losing the player on a free transfer in a year, maybe with a lower salary than the current 7.5 million euros per season.
For his part, the player seems convinced that he wants to keep the current conditions. If not, then his preference would be to wait for his contract to expire in a year and then negotiate with other clubs.
At present, his cost for the Old Lady's budget is 18 million euros: too much for many clubs, including River Plate that has been talked about in the last few hours as a potential destination. On his return to Italy, the player will meet the Juventus leadership to discuss his future.
Go to comments