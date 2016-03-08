Higuain not called up for Genoa-Milan ahead of Chelsea move

Earlier today, reports suggested that the Argentinian would only be called up if Gattuso thought that he still had something to offer. The 40-year-old announced the squad just a few minutes ago, and Higuain's not in it.

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., G. Donnarumma, Reina. Defenders: Abate, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Simic, Strinic, Zapata.

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Mauri, Montolivo, Paquetá, Torrasi. Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Suso, Tsadjout.

Meanwhile, Suso is back in the Rossoneri squad after struggling with an injury ahead of the Samp game, while he was suspended for the Supercup final.

Back on the subject of Higuain, it's believed that he will be given the all clear on Tuesday, as Milan most likely will announce Piatek then.