Higuain on Ronaldo, expectations at Milan and wearing No 9 shirt

Gonzalo Higuain left Juventus and joined AC Milan as the Old Lady signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.



The Argentine professional footballer who played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid spoke about Ronaldo, expectations at Milan and picking No.9 shirt.



On number 9: “I've already used a couple of sweaters with weight, this is not a problem. It is a reason for pride, a great new challenge in my career. I just have to show Leo and the company why they made this investment. If this team believes it can get far, it will come far. We must have great confidence to do things right.”



On refusal to play with Ronaldo: “I've already played with him but I'm just happy with this new challenge.”



On expectations: “I have a lot of confidence in the team, I liked how he played last year. I played in teams where we aimed to win, but Milan has always aimed to win and the challenge is to bring back the team there. I'm very happy to be here.”