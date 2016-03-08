Higuain rejects Roma move: here is why
29 June at 15:45Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has turned down the chance to Roma, Calciomercato understand.
During the start of last season, Higuain was loaned out to AC Milan and after failing to make an impact there, he joined Chelsea on loan. But his stint at Stamford Bridge too failed, as he has now returned to Juventus at the end of the loan deal.
We understand that relations between Fabio Paratici and Petrachi are very good and that will help in the move and while Roma are looking for a player like Higuain up front, the Argentine has said 'no' to a potential move.
Despite positive contacts between the two clubs in a deal that could have seen Nicolo Zaniolo join Juve, Higuain wants to wait for offers from abroad before making a potential decision about his future.
This has led to freezing of talks between the clubs and while Juve still want Zaniolo, Roma are demanding a high fee to let the Italian sensation go. The option of using Higuain won't work out.
Go to comments