Higuain reveals his dream, talks relationship with Sarri and CR7-Dybala partnership
17 January at 20:00During the summer transfer market, everything seemed ready for his departure. The difficult season with AC Milan and Chelsea foreshadowed a future far from Juventus but instead, Gonzalo Higuain has regained the trust of the whose Juventus environment with positive performances on the pitch under coach Maurizio Sarri.
High-level performances, goals and precisely the arrival of Sarri, his coach already during the times at Napoli and with whom he has a very close relationship. These are all the aspects that helped Il Pipita to return back to his best. The Argentinian attacker spoke about his relationship with Sarri and much more in an interview with the Telegraph (via gianlucadimarzio.com).
"I have had many excellent coaches from which I learned a lot but there is no doubt that Sarri is the one who manages to bring out the best in me. Sometimes we clash because we are both stubborn, but I consider it an advantage. If you don't have his character you disappear in the middle of the crowd and don't get anything," he said.
"The Scudetto? The only rivals for the Scudetto are ourselves, we are a team that can win even if everyone plays badly. If someone manages to take away the title after all these years, it will mean that we have relaxed."
The experienced striker went on to talk about the partnership with Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo which Sarri has been using in the past couple of months.
"We are perfectly in line with Sarri's ideas and this is fundamental because now there is no more time to make mistakes."
Finally, Higuain took the time to elaborate on his dream and on the goal of Juventus for the ongoing season.
"The only dream I have is to win the Champions League. My career has been fantastic, I have played and scored in major European leagues, I have nothing to improve if not this dream. I know it must not be said, but it is," Higuain concluded.
