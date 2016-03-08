Higuain reveals what he loves about Chelsea

Gonzalo Higuain's loan move to Chelsea has been confirmed today, with the club announcing the move this evening. Higuain has given his first interview to Chelsea's official website - where he spoke about the move and detailed what he loves about Chelsea:"I’ve been following Chelsea because I know the coach and I have friends here. Now I’ve joined the club I’m going to give my all to help Chelsea achieve our objectives."Always in football you have those targets to win great trophies so I hope that’s going to be the case here. I feel very excited, with great hope and desire to achieve success with Chelsea."​For a long time I’ve wanted to play in England but until now such a concrete opportunity hasn’t presented itself, so it was something I was never going to miss out on. It’s a huge challenge to come and play in the Premier League and I hope I’ll be able to settle in here at Chelsea. It’s a wonderful team and I hope we can bring a lot of happiness to the fans.Chelsea is a team who always has great players and as kids everybody watched the Premier League, so it’s a real dream for me to come and play in this league, having already played in three of the best leagues in the world, it’s a real source of pride for me and I hope to make the most of it."

