Higuain's agent and brother teases Napoli on Twitter
14 May at 20:50The reactions on social media continue to stream in after Juventus clinched their seventh consecutive Scudetto.
Nicolas Higuain, brother and agent of Gonzalo, also tweeted his thoughts after the game. The Argentine sent a clear message to Napoli on Twitter, while praising the seriousness of the Bianconeri.
"The one who laughs last always laughs better. This Scudetto shows the work of a club, a structure, a serious society. Congratulations Juventus. Congratulations Gonzalo for another title in your magnificent career. There's still a long way to go. Silence and work."
El que ríe ultimo siempre ríe mejor. Este Scudetto demuestra el trabajo de un Club, de una estructura, de una sociedad seria. Felicitaciones @juventusfc felicitaciones G_Higuain por otro título en tu magnífica carrera. Aún queda mucho por recorrer. Silencio y trabajo— nicola higuain (@NicolaHiguain) 14 maj 2018
