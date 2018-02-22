Nicolas Higuain, brother and agent of Gonzalo, also tweeted his thoughts after the game. The Argentine sent a clear message to Napoli on Twitter, while praising the seriousness of the Bianconeri.



"The one who laughs last always laughs better. This Scudetto shows the work of a club, a structure, a serious society. Congratulations Juventus. Congratulations Gonzalo for another title in your magnificent career. There's still a long way to go. Silence and work."

El que ríe ultimo siempre ríe mejor. Este Scudetto demuestra el trabajo de un Club, de una estructura, de una sociedad seria. Felicitaciones @juventusfc felicitaciones G_Higuain por otro título en tu magnífica carrera. Aún queda mucho por recorrer. Silencio y trabajo — nicola higuain (@NicolaHiguain) 14 maj 2018

The reactions on social media continue to stream in after Juventus clinched their seventh consecutive Scudetto.