Gonzalo Higuain's brother agent -Nicolas is set to meet both AC Milan and Juventus later today.It is said that Higuain is not completely convinced about leaving Juventus for Milan on a loan deal despite assurances from Leonardo about the same. Correire dello sport have reported earlier today that the player is not convinced about the club's financial stability and ownership situation and knows that Chelsea could still make a move for him.The striker is in Turin currently and is set to train with the Old Lady squad later today. Despite that, Nicolas will be in Milan meeting with Juventus and the rossoneri to hold further talks and sign contracts of a possible deal.The deal is likely to enter the final stages following today's meetings, but Higuain's acceptance is still being questioned as he has also asked for wages of 9 million euros a season, knowing that Chelsea could move for him and afford those wages.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)