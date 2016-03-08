Higuain's brother-agent responds to rumors about AC Milan exit

16 November at 17:30
The brother and agent of Gonzalo Higuain- Nicolas, has played down talk about the fact that the Argentine striker is unhappy at the rossoneri.

Higuain had seen a red card during Milan's 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Serie A this past weekend after he had argued with the referee once he had shown him the yellow card.

Former defender and TV commentator Massimo Brambati had recently said on TV: "In Milan, I live close to the Higuain's. I met Nicolas and he told me that his brother at Milan is not well, he wants to go."

Responding to this, Nicolas tweeted recently and played down talks of his brother being unhappy at the San Siro following the red card he received against the bianconeri.

The tweet said: "I'm sorry Mr. Brambati, but we have never seen or known each other, so please do not tell lies about my brother and me. Thanks."

 
Higuain has appeared in ten Serie A games for Milan so far this season, scoring five times and assisting once.

