Higuain's father sparks River Plate rumors
10 October at 15:55The father of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has sparked rumors of the Argentine's possible move to River Plate by claiming that he has never closed doors to a return to the Argentine club.
Higuain was born in France when his father Jorge was playing for Stade Brest and he also has a Basque descent because of his father. His family returned to Argentina when he was 10 and Higuain began his professional career at River Plate itself.
His father Jorge though, has talked about a potential return to River and he was recently talking to Argentine outlet Ole.
He said: "Gonzalo still has a two-year contract with Juventus, but he never closed the doors on River Plate. My children grew up at the River and went to school there. My family is very fond of the club. As a father, I would like my children to return to Argentina.
"But I would like them to return to a better country. I can't ask them, who have lived in the United States and in Europe for many years, to come back here, even if I would like it."
Higuain spent loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea last season and both turned out to be disappointing in equal measures. But he has impressed for Juve since he returned, despite being linked with a summer exit.
His recent goal against Inter won the bianconeri the Derby D'Italia 2-1 and he has appeared eight times in all competitions this season, scoring thrice on the way.
