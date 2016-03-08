Higuain's father: 'Gonzalo still has two years with Juve'

06 August at 12:00
Gonzalo Higuain’s future at Juventus remains uncertain and the next few weeks might well prove to be decisive.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the ongoing transfer window and has attracted interest from league rivals AS Roma.

However, it is believed that the former Napoli striker is willing to stay and fight it out for a spot in the playing eleven after having a decent pre-season.

Higuain is seemingly waiting for a decision regarding the future of Paulo Dybala and Mario Manzukic which will play a big role in deciding how much pitch time he will get in the coming transfer window.

Meanwhile, player’s father Jorge Higuain has expressed his desire to see his son finish his playing career with Club Atlético River Plate.

"Gonzalo is in a good shape to finish his career at Juventus in the next two years,” he said. “To us as a family, we would like him to retire River Plate.”

