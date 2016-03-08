Higuain’s future to be decided soon, could Sarri to Juventus hand him a second chance in Turin?

Gonzalo Higuain is expected to learn his future in the next ten days. Having joined the London club in January, he has hardly set Stamford Bridge alight, despite scoring 5 times in his 18 appearances, and now time is running out for him, as after the Europa League final, which will be played in Baku in 8 days time, the Blues will make a final choice on his future. A lot is thought to hinge on the future of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who was the man who brought him to West London. Reports emerged today claiming that the Italian is set to be sacked by Chelsea and replaced by former midfielder and club legend Frank Lampard, now at Derby.

If he is to stay at Chelsea, he will either have his loan deal extended till June 2020, or the club still have the option to buy him outright, despite the court proceedings excluding them from registering any new players. Juventus will stand to pocket €36m if the deal is made permanent, as per the agreement in the original loan contract. However following the renewal of Olivier Giroud’s contract today, and the speculation regarding Sarri, it seems far more likely that Chelsea will return him to Turin in a box marked ‘return to sender.’ If that were the case, the onus will be on Juventus sporting director Paratici to find the forward a new club. A task easier said than done, as his market value is waning, following a disappointing season of two failed loans, and his contract demands are so big that they rule out the majority of clubs around Europe. This opens the possibility of him staying at Juventus, perhaps playing alongside Ronaldo, which seems to be an entirely credible hypothesis if Sarri is as todays reports claimed, on his way to Juventus.

Whatever happens, judgement day for Pipita will soon be upon him, and he will know what the future holds for him, but at the moment, the likeliest option seems to be that he will be playing with Maurizio Sarri, we just don’t know where yet.