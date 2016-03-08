Higuain's move to Chelsea: the conditions for the Juve striker's permanent move

23 January at 19:50
Gonzalo Higuain is moving to Chelsea; the Juventus forward cutting short his spell in Milan with AC Milan and packing his bags for London and the Premier League. The Argentine forward is set to put his troubles in recent months behind him as he moves on loan to Chelsea for the rest of the season - with an option to buy but also a right to extend the loan should Chelsea reach certain performance-based results throughout their season.

The conditions are as follows: reaching third place in the league and winning the Europa League. Completing these goals is not impossible for the Blues but will certainly be a challenge - with the team struggling for form and being asked questions of. Chelsea fell to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend and have a big game coming up against Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening. Higuain will not be available for the match against Tottenham due to the club missing the signing deadline.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.