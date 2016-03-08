Higuain's move to Chelsea: the conditions for the Juve striker's permanent move
23 January at 19:50Gonzalo Higuain is moving to Chelsea; the Juventus forward cutting short his spell in Milan with AC Milan and packing his bags for London and the Premier League. The Argentine forward is set to put his troubles in recent months behind him as he moves on loan to Chelsea for the rest of the season - with an option to buy but also a right to extend the loan should Chelsea reach certain performance-based results throughout their season.
The conditions are as follows: reaching third place in the league and winning the Europa League. Completing these goals is not impossible for the Blues but will certainly be a challenge - with the team struggling for form and being asked questions of. Chelsea fell to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend and have a big game coming up against Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening. Higuain will not be available for the match against Tottenham due to the club missing the signing deadline.
