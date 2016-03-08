Higuain's subtle dig at Gattuso: 'Sarri knows how to get the best out of me'

Gonzalo Higuain scored his first two Premier League goals at the weekend, putting two past Huddersfield Town to secure an emphatic 5-0 win for the Blues. Speaking to the Evening Standard, Gonzalo Higuain spoke on the difference between Sarri and AC Milan head coach Gattuso and why he looks more confident at Chelsea than Milan:"Sarri knows how to get the best out of me: he already knows how to deal with me, especially from the emotional point of view. My scoring record? What I and Maurizio shared together was fantastic. I'm happy to return to work with him in a big club. I think this team is on the right track to achieve the goals set."Serie A is different from the Premier League: here the defenders immediately come on as soon as you have the ball in your way. Apart from this big difference, I have a good impression of English football and will always get better as I get to know my new teammates. I have always watched all the championships, but lately I followed the Premier very much, so I already knew what to expect. Here the stadiums are full, the atmosphere is fantastic, you can walk safely down the street without worries like a normal person."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.