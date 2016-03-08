Higuain: ‘Sarri the best manager, why I didn’t join Chelsea’
18 October at 10:50AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has released a long and interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Argentinean spoke about the Milan derby and the reasons why he left Juventus.
The former Black-and-White striker, however, had also words of praise for his former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri who is now in charge of Chelsea: “He’s the best manager I had in my career. I showed all my potential with him. I think he is similar to Gattuso: they both want to win and that’s something I really love. We are improving, I think we are now creating more goal chances because Gattuso has found the right tactical balance.”
“Sarri was the only one to want me at Chelsea”, Higuain said.
“Everybody wanted at AC Milan, while in London I was only wanted by the manager. AC Milan insisted to sign me, Elliott did a big effort for me and Leonardo, Maldini and Gattuso know the club very well. I really appreciated their approach during the negotiations.”
