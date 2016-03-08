Higuain set for Juve departure but lack of suitors worries Paratici
25 June at 13:20Maurizio Sarri for Gonzalo Higuain represents much more than just a coach. A second father, a sincere friend. However, despite this special relationship between the two, the Argentinian's departure from the Allianz Stadium this summer seems to be inevitable.
According to Goal.com, Fabio Paratici will meet Higuain's brother-agent in the coming days in order to try and find a solution. Unless Sarri insists on keeping the attacker, which he does not seem intended to do, the player will be placed on the transfer market, also given Juventus' possible interest in Inter's Mauro Icardi.
Higuain has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2021 and a salary worth 7.5 million euros per season. Not a few, especially considering his performances last season first for AC Milan and then for Chelsea under the same Sarri.
There are no offers from Italy at the moment and there probably won't be any. Roma made an initial approach but currently, the Giallorossi have different priorities and are unlikely to renew their interest. Meanwhile, the Chinese market does not make Higuain enthusiastic as he wants to prove that he can still make a difference where it counts.
Go to comments