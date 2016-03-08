This also means that Milan's new striker, Gonzalo Higuain, will make his debut for the club against his former side, Napoli. During his time at Juve, Higuain played against Napoli four times, scoring two goals in the process.

It's not yet known when Milan will play their game against Genoa, but it's not expected to take place before the Napoli clash.

Since Milan's clash versus Genoa has been postponed, the Rossoneri's first game of the season will be against Napoli in two weeks time, unless something unexpected occurs.