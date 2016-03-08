Higuain set to miss out on Chelsea-Tottenham clash

In fact, as reported by Sky Italia, Higuain is still in Italy and won't arrive in London this evening. At first, reports suggested that the Argentinian would take his medical today, but it seems this has been postponed to tomorrow.

In order for him to play against Tottenham on Thursday, the Blues will have to complete the deal by 12 am (12:00) tomorrow, which most likely isn't enough time for the medical and contract signing.

Higuain will join Chelsea on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy set to €36 million, the same agreed by AC Milan last summer. Chelsea, however, will be obliged to extend the player’s loan for one more season if the player and the club reach some targets in the second part of the season. It's also expected that Chelsea will pay €9m to Milan, since the latter paid €18m for the full-season loan last summer, which will now be cut in half.

As AC Milan closed the deal for Piatek, reaching the agreement with Genoa earlier this evening, Higuain is now all set for his Chelsea move. However, despite Sarri's will, he might not make it in time for the Spurs clash.