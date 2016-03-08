In fact, according to Sky Italia, this is Higuain's best start to a season in his career, which is certainly something that the Milan fans will love to hear.

Gonzalo Higuain had a great day at work as he bagged a brace for his new side, Milan, against Chievo at the San Siro. Not only does this bring him in at 6 goals after 7 appearances, but he has also set a new personal record.