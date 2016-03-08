Higuain shines for Chelsea: how Maurizio Sarri became Juventus' transfer ally
03 February at 12:55A lot of what Chelsea do this season is tied up with whether they will get to keep Gonzalo Higuain on a permanent basis for next season or not, says a report from IlBianconero.
The Argentine has begun his Chelsea career in some style and while he did not score against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, he did score twice for the Blues against Huddersfield Town yesterday in the Premier League. The first goal mirrored the movement he had during his days at prime and the second one was a long range strike.
The report from IlBianconero states The Times as its source and says that Juventus would have Higuain back if Chelsea don't finish inside the top four.
Not just that, the clause wants Chelsea to finish third, if Higuain is to be kept on a permanent basis by the Blues next season. If they finish behind third, they might not get to keep Higuain.
Tottenham are third in the league and are seven points clear of Chelsea, who are yet to play Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. The first tie saw Spurs run riot against Chelsea, picking up a 3-1 win at Wembley.
This case could see Sarri seek some favors from Juventus, who are still the owners of Higuain.
