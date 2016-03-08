Higuain tempted to move to Chelsea under Sarri
29 June at 13:55Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain will reportedly be tempted to join Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea this summer.
Higuain played at Napoli under Sarri before his move in the summer of 2016 to Juventus for a fee of about 90 million euros. The Argentine appeared in 35 Serie A games last season and found the back of the net 16 times and racked up a tally of six assists.
SportItalia say that Higuain will be tempted to join Chelsea this summer once Maurizio Sarri takes over at the Stamford Bridge.
It is said that Sarri will speak to Alvaro Morata to make a decision about his future and then look to sign Higuain once the Spaniard looks to leave the club.
Juventus will be willing to part ways with Higuain this summer and will consider offers of about 60 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments