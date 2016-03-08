Higuain to Chelsea: Blues begin talks with Juventus - Exclusive

16 January at 17:20
Chelsea and Juventus have begun talks for the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.

The Argentinean striker is pushing to join his mentor Maurizio Sarri in South West London and today he won’t play against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup.

Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the Old Lady is now open to selling the player on loan with option to buy. Chelsea’s option to make the move permanent, however, must be linked with the team’s targets that still need to be decided.

The Old Lady also requires a fee for the player’s loan until the end of the season.
Juventus want the guarantee that Higuain will join Chelsea on a permanent deal at the end of the season and talks with the Blues have just begun.

AC Milan have identified Piatek as Higuain’s replacement. Last summer the Rossoneri signed Higuain on a  € 36 million loan deal with an option to buy worth € 36 million.
 
Federico Zanon

