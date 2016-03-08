Higuain-Chelsea LIVE: El Pipita waiting for AC Milan to complete Piatek deal to fly to London
18 January at 23:16AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to join Chelsea. The Argentinean is expected to have his Chelsea medical between today and tomorrow with Maurizio Sarri that hopes to have him available for Saturday's Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Higuain will leave AC Milan after eight goals in 22 appearances. His relationship with the Rossoneri didn't end up well. In particular, the relationship with Leonardo deteriorated after that the Brazilian announced that the Rossoneri may not have managed to make his transfer from Juventus permanent at the end of the season.
Follow the minute-by-minute update with Higuain that is expected to salute his team-mates today before leaving Milan and arrive in London.
LIVE UPDATES:
23:15 -Gianluca Di Marzio from Sky Sports once again confirms that everything regarding the Higuain to Chelsea and Piatek to AC Milan deals will be completed on Tuesday morning. Higuain has to wait for Milan to finalize the transfer of the Polish attacker to receive the go-ahead to travel to London and join Chelsea.
21:12 - The agreement between all parties for the move of Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea has been reached, but considering that AC Milan and Genoa have not yet reached an agreement about Piatek's move to the San Siro, Higuain's move to England is on standby for now, at least until the next meeting between the two parties which should take place on Monday, according to Sky Sports.
20:13 - As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Gonzalo Higuain could make his debut on Thursday against Tottenham in the return leg of the semi-final of the English League Cup
