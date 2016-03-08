Higuain to Chelsea: Nedved gives transfer boost to Maurizio Sarri

16 January at 19:05
Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved spoke to Rai Sport ahead of the kick-off of Juventus-AC Milan (CLICK HERE TO follow the game LIVE).

The Old Lady of Italian football has only one of the last four Italian Super Cup finals and Pavel Nedved believes today’s clash won’t be an easy one for the Black-and-Whites.

“Finals can be unpredictable. We’ve lost two on penalties and we’ve always faced tough opponents. It will be the same tonight. I hope the game will be entertaining, we’ve received a warm welcome here”.

Nedved was also asked an update about Gonzalo Higuain who is not starting against his ex club.

“It has no importance. It’s not fair to speak about Higuain now. It would be not respectful for him, nor for AC Milan. We’ll speak about him tomorrow”.

Juventus have begun talks with Chelsea. The Old Lady could sell the Argentinean on loan as the player wants to leave AC Milan in January.
 

