Higuain to Chelsea: the agent is in Madrid as Sarri provides update

18 January at 15:20
Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea is a deal that could be completed in the next few hours. His brother and agent Nicolas is about to arrive in London from Madrid. Nicolas Higuain arrived in the Spanish capital today and from there he will arrive in London to put pen to paper on his deal with the Blues.

Higuain is expected to sign a € 9 million-a-year deal with Chelsea.

Meantime the Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has provided an update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal.

“I don’t know how close he [Higuain] is. I spoke with Maria Granavskoia two weeks ago and I know she is working hard to make me happy. I know nothing specific about signings and sales. I don’t call her every night to have updates, I prefer to use my energies on the pitch rather than on transfer negotiations”.

Higuain is believed to have already given his farewell to AC Milan team-mates. Follow today’s LIVE updates here.
 

