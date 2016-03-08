Higuain to Chelsea: the details of the agreement

Higuain will join Chelsea on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy set to €36 million, the same agreed by AC Milan last summer. Chelsea, however, will be obliged to extend the player’s loan for one more season if the player and the club reach some targets in the second part of the season.

It's also expected that Chelsea will pay €9m to Milan, since the latter paid €18m for the full-season loan last summer, which will now be cut in half.

Since AC Milan have virtually closed the negotiations with Genoa for Piatek, Higuain is just a confirmation away from joining Chelsea. In fact, the agreement had been reached several days ago between the Blues and Juventus.