Higuain to Chelsea: the figures of El Pipita's AC Milan flop
18 January at 12:10Gonzalo Higuain joined AC Milan from Juventus last summer on a € 18 million loan deal. After only six months at the San Siro, the Argentine striker will leave the Rossoneri hierarchy to join his mentor Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.
Despite his short experience at AC Milan, Higuain has had an incredible economic cost for the club: € 2.2 million for each goal € 795,000 for each appearance and € 9,403 for each minute played with the Rossoneri with whom he has managed eight goals in 22 appearances.
