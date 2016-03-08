Higuain to Chelsea: what's missing to close the deal

22 January at 15:35
Gonzalo Higuain is set to join Chelsea on loan with option to buy. The Argentinean striker doesn't want to stay at AC Milan and the Blues have already finalized the deal with Juventus (READ the details here)

Basically, there is nothing more Chelsea and Juve need to talk about. The deal is done. The Blues and Higuain are only waiting for AC Milan to give the green light for 'El Pipita' to fly to London. The Rossoneri are in talks to sign Piatek (FOLLOW the minute-by-minute update) and when the deal will be completed Higuain will go to Chelsea and Morata to Atletico Madrid.

