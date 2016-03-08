Higuain to closer to AC Milan than Chelsea
26 July at 13:00Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly closer to a move to rivals AC Milan than a switch to Premier League side Chelsea.
The Old Lady are about to offload Higuain this, with the player annoyed at the club for trying to force him out and for having signed Cristiano Ronaldo to do the same. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Milan and Chelsea.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Higuain is closer to a move to the rossoneri, with the club already having held talks for the player.
Higuain could be part of Juventus' possible swap deal to sign back Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan, with the men in red and black also looking to sign a centre-forward this summer.
Juventus are reportedly already working on a deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Chelsea and they will not regret letting Higuain go.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
