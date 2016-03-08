For the Rossoneri, several things will have to work in order to overcome the tough encounter, mainly the approach to the game. Gattuso's men have suffered from poor starts to almost all of the league games so far, with them being particularly vulnerable in the first 20 minutes.

Against a side like Atalanta, who tend to press very high, Milan will have to be on their toes straight from kick-off in order to avoid conceding early on. From there on, though, it will be important for the trio up front to deliver the goals, which has been a bit of a struggle lately. Against Cagliari, Milan completely dominated the second half, but still only managed to score one goal.

The same scenario happened against Dudelange in the Europa League, where Milan only won by one goal thanks to Higuain's strike, which also happened to be his second goal in a row for the club. Just like Cagliari, Atalanta is also considered as one of Il Pipita's favourite victims, having scored eight goals in ten meeting with the side.

Tonight, the Argentinian will be looking to continue his goalscoring form, making it three in a row. However, it will not only depend on him, as both Suso and Calhanoglu will have to offer the right deliveries, which they failed to do against Cagliari. Should he manage to score, then his confidence will certainly be running high, which will only help Milan going forward.

Later this evening, Milan will take on Atalanta at San Siro, with the former looking to break the poor run against the Bergamo side, having failed to win in the last four meetings at San Siro.@Isak_Moller