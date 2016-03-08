Higuain trains during AC Milan day off
01 October at 13:10AC Milan star Gonzalo Higuain skipped the last two Serie A games due to a leg injury that has still to let up. The Argentinean striker has already scored three goals since the beginning of the season and Gennaro Gattuso hopes to have him fit as soon as possible to continue the chase of a Champions League placement which is the Rossoneri main target this season.
AC Milan have returned to Milan after yesterday’s 4-1 away win to Sassuolo and while his team-mates are resting at home, Higuain is training in Milanello alongside another injured AC Milan player: Andrea Conti.
The Serie A giants are set to face Olympiakos at the San Siro on Thursday (Europa League) and Chievo in Serie A next weekend. Gattuso hopes Higuain will be available to play at least the last Serie A game before the International break after which the Rossoneri will be facing Inter in the Milan derby.
