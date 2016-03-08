Higuain turns down Roma, only wants Juve in Italy

Juventus forward, Gonzalo Higuain, doesn’t want to play for another club inside Italy.



His brother and agent Nicolas, confirm as much and therefore appearing to put an end to the rumours linking Higuain to Roma.



Despite this, the Roma will try anyway while Juve will try to convince the Argentine to accept one of the destinations that will be offered to him. For the Argentine, however, in Italy, there is only Juve.



If the Bianconeri fails to find a new home for the striker, they could offer a renewal to spread the cost of the player's wage over an extra year so that he is less of strain on the club’s balance books.

