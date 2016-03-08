Higuain wears AC Milan jersey for the first time- Video
02 August at 11:55Gonzalo Higuain has been seen wearing the AC Milan jersey for the first time ahead of his medical at the rossoneri.
Higuain is set to be part of the deal that will take Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus this summer and Mattia Caldara will go the other way, along with the Argentine striker.
#Milan, il saluto di #Higuain ai tifosi pic.twitter.com/4HMBsRsQbM— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 2, 2018
Higuain was seen wearing the Milan jersey for the first time and he said: "I salute Milan."
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments