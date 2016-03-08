History repeats itself for Buffon

07 March at 09:30
"Buffon still relives the same nightmare, PSG eliminated", is the title of today's edition of Corriere della Sera on the results of the Champions League. 
 
The story is repeated for Buffon who is eliminated again by a penalty at the death. It happened a year ago with Juventus against Real in the quarterfinals, then with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in the 97th minute.
 
Yesterday it was Rashford’s turn in the 94th minute to seal the 3-1victory for Manchester United and end the Champions League dream for PSG. The difference for Buffon is that this time the penalty was awarded with the VAR and is not too much to discuss. His Champions dream is still a nightmare.
 

